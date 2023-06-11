Another NFL Network analyst has Jerry Jeudy among nine breakout players for 2023
NFL Network analyst Adam Schein made an article regarding nine guaranteed risers for the 2023-2024 season. One Broncos player was mentioned on the list, specifically, the Broncos' player was the third player on the list. This player is wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.
Going into his fourth season, Jeudy has been a player name growing around the league, regarding a breakout season. In this article, Schein mentions the following regarding Jerry ...
""Speaking of hot messes, the 2022 Broncos didn't exactly meet expectations. Shoot, Nathaniel Hackett didn't even make it through one full year in the big chair, with the head coach fired the day after Christmas and Denver ultimately finishing the season at a disastrous 5-12. Insert Sean Payton, one of the best offensive minds in football history. If anyone can get Russell Wilson back on track, it's the man who brought the Lombardi Trophy to New Orleans. And if Russ is just cooked, well, Payton aggressively targeted Jarrett Stidham in free agency. One way or another, the new head man is going to produce better quarterback play in Denver, which will redound to the benefit of Jeudy. Since becoming the highest-drafted receiver in Broncos history as the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Jeudy's yet to live up to the billing. Still, despite Denver's lackluster season in 2022, the wideout set career bests in catches (67), yards (972) and touchdowns (six). And he really appeared to hit his stride with Wilson down the stretch, posting 100-yard outings in two of the final three games. I think the route-running specialist has another gear. Payton will maximize his talent and show that Jeudy is indeed a true No. 1 wideout.""- Adam Schein
With the hire of head coach Sean Payton, Jerry Jeudy really has a chance to break out in the upcoming 2023-2024 season, if he can stay healthy, especially if he continues to play as he finished the past season. Jerry had two 110+ yards in two of the last three games and two 70 + yard games before, in the final stretch. He had a total of 972 yards in fifteen games, with an average of 64.8 yards per game and an average of 14.51 yards per reception.
Nathaniel Hackett is an offensive guy, but his lack of head coaching experience demolished the Broncos. Sean Payton is an experienced guy that can polish and maximize the talent in the weapons he has for his quarterback, he has turned random-name guys before preseasons into well-recognized players. Jeudy was the best wideout for the Broncos statistically, but now, Sean can really make him a true numebr 1 receiver that will help Russell Wilson a lot, if he can stay healthy.
Despite trade offers for Jerry before and during the NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos declined all of them, and instead, picked Jeudy's fifth-year option, which means that they are truly committed for their former first-round draft pick in 2020, and if he plays well this upcoming season, he will definitely get a huge contract extension.
Can Jeudy finally have a 1000+ receiving yards campaign? Will he be a Pro Bowler?