2023 Denver Broncos Depth Chart: Diving more into the wide receivers
The Denver Broncos wide receiver room could end up being one of the best in the NFL this year. Let's dive more into this strong unit. This position was a sore spot heading into the offseason, but additions of Marvin Mims Jr and Marquez Callaway, plus the healthy return of Tim Patrick has brought life into this unit.
We can sort of guess how this unit will look heading into the season. I do think there may be a surprise or two, though. I want to take a deeper look into this unit because the top three projected players at this position have all dealt with significant injuries, so that might be something to monitor.
The unquestioned top three: Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick
And it'll be in this order, too. Jerry Jeudy is your WR1 heading into the 2023 season. He's the best player in this unit and has the highest ceiling of anyone in the room. He nearly hit the 1,000 yard mark in 2022 and was remarkably consistent that year as well.
Courtland Sutton appeared to be the WR1 of the Broncos, but some inconsistent seasons following the return from his torn ACL has put Sutton in that WR2 tier. He is firmly good enough to be a top target, so I think the Broncos have a great duo here.
Tim Patrick is your clutch type of player you go too late in games and on third and fourth downs. He's one of those gritty types of players every offense needs. He can block well, has sure hands, and always seems to come through. His being back healthy will be monumental for the offense.