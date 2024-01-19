Somehow, Drew Lock is still being talked about in Broncos Country
When will it end?
Former Denver Broncos second-round pick, Drew Lock, failed to establish himself as the team's franchise QB, and somehow, people within Broncos Country are still talking about him. Denver radio host and former Broncos' DB, Nick Ferguson, seemed to advocate for the Broncos to bring back an old friend:
And of course, when Drew Lock is brought up within Broncos Country, some fans go berserk. Lock was an extremely polarizing player for the Broncos. He started five games during his rookie season after the team had pulled the plug on the Joe Flacco experiment. Lock led the Broncos to a 4-1 record in those starts, and Lock himself seemed to play pretty well.
In 2020, the "COVID year," Locke regressed and ended up being one of the worst starters in the NFL. "Lock stans," as they are called in Broncos Country, used the excuses that a shift in offensive coordinator and limited face-to-face practices due to the COVID restrictions contributed to his regression. Well, in 2021, the team traded for Teddy Bridgewater.
So during that offseason, Lock and Bridgewater tried to win the starting job. If you were paying close attention to that battle, Lock was playing better, but former head coach Vic Fangio decided to start Bridgewater over Lock, which made a lot of fans angry. In fact, some even went as far as to say that Fangio didn't like Lock:
And frankly, that may have been the case. In 2022, Lock was one of the three players shipped to the Seattle Seahawks in the Russell Wilson trade, which hasn't really worked out for either team. Since arriving in Seattle, Lock has backed up Geno Smith, but the QB is set to be a free agent in 2024, and some Broncos fans might want him back.
With the team likely cutting Russell Wilson, they may end up going in a cheaper direction with their starting QB. Drew Lock should not cost more than a few million dollars, so the financial side of things would make sense for Denver. Furthermore, the Broncos just might draft a QB in 2024, so they'd need a type of bridge QB to adequately stock the QB room.
The team can move on from Jarrett Stidham in 2024 and look to find a different bridge QB, and Drew Lock is an option until he isn't. But anyway, I find it funny and a bit ridiculous that years after the Drew Lock era, people within Broncos Country still can seem to move on.