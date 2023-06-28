Should the Denver Broncos sign this Super Bowl champion and former 1,000 yard rusher?
PFF thinks the Denver Broncos need to sign free agent RB Leonard Fournette. Should they make this move and bring in a savvy and successful veteran? Would this be a good and needed move for the Broncos to make? I personally would be for it.
PFF penned an article on one move every NFL team still needs to make, and for the Broncos, they believe the team should sign free agent RB Leonard Fournette. One of the biggest fish left on the market is Dalvin Cook, who may fit perfectly with the Broncos, but the momentum appears to be heading toward Cook signing with the Miami Dolphins.
The Broncos may also not want to pay what Cook wants and could save some money by signing Fournette if they did indeed want to bring in another RB. Here's what PFF had to say about Fournette and the Broncos' situation:
"Denver signed free agent Samaje Perine, who brings pass-catching and blocking ability, and will eventually get 2021 second-round pick Javonte Williams back from a knee injury, but an early-down runner could be needed here to start the season.- Brad Spielberger
Fournette wasn’t at his best in 2022, but the injury-decimated Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line struggled to create any rushing lanes. In 2021, Fournette’s 3.2 yards after contact per attempt ranked 15th among running backs, with his 12.2% stuff rate a bottom-10 rate among running backs with at least 50 carries. While the two never crossed paths with the New Orleans Saints, Fournette and new Broncos head coach Sean Payton have the Louisiana connection, so this could be one of the better team fits available to him.
Edge defender made some sense here, as well, to bolster the defensive line, but Denver added Frank Clark last month."
Fournette is 28 years old and is still a quality running back. Over the course of his career, he's averaged 964 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on average in a 17-game season. He's also a very good pass-catching RB. He's caught 312 passes for 2,219 yards and seven touchdowns over his career.
He's really a much better option than Samaje Perine. He's got a track record of being a workhorse RB in the NFL. He's spent his six-year career, splitting it up evenly between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
With the uncertainty of Javonte Williams' health and return to the starting lineup, signing a better option at the position in Leonard Fournette does make a ton of sense. He'll be cheap and fits in nicely with the offense.