Las Vegas Raiders crossed the line with former QB Derek Carr
Former Las Vegas Raiders' QB Derek Carr had some shocking words about his previous team and what went down with his shocking benching in the 2022 season. At one point, Derek Carr had said he'd retire before playing for another organization.
Well, that was not the case, as Carr's departure from the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this offseason quickly prompted Carr to sign with the New Orleans Saints to reunite with Dennis Allen. Carr and what the Saints can do this year is a different story, but what is relevant here is how the Raiders went about handling Carr.
What they did to him seems to be low, even for Vegas' head coach, Josh McDaniels. Derek Carr was essentially benched and cut from the team during the 2022 season. There were reports that the Raiders simply sent Carr home and it became clear after that that the team had genuine intentions of moving on from the QB.
Here's what Carr had to say about some of that mess he had to go through:
""I was, for lack of a better term, I was very upset; I was mad," Carr said, per Anthony Galaviz of the Fresno Bee. "You spend nine years in a place, you have all the records and you can play at a high level and for something to get in the way, whether it was whatever reason, money related or whatever, injury related, I would have said I don't even want the money, just to play two more times in front of our fans. I didn't get that opportunity. So it definitely lit a fire inside me to keep going."- Derek Carr
"Once they made my wife cry, that was pretty much over," Carr said. "Once they made her cry, that was out. But the love for my teammates is what probably would have made me do it. But the way it worked out and the timing of things, I was just ... it was time for me to move on. But who knows? You never know what will happen.""
The way the Las Vegas Raiders handled the final few games of the season with Derek Carr was nothing short of embarrassing. Carr even noted that his wife was crying because of what happened. You may roll your eyes at that, but Carr and the Misses are human beings too and just that level, forgetting that he's a professional athlete, being treated that way was pretty gross to witness.
Just imagine if your own boss came into your office one day, mostly unprompted, and said "Hey, we don't really want you working for our company anymore, and we'll replace you in a couple of weeks. You can go." That's essentially what happened with Carr, who gave the Denver Broncos fits over the years.
This definitely speaks to a larger organizational issue which has been a problem for the Raiders for years but is also something that has clearly been amplified by the overall grossness of Josh McDaniels.