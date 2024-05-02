Sean Payton will add to his Hall of Fame resume with the selection of Bo Nix
Sean Payton did his homework and with his legacy on the line, put it in the hands of a rookie quarterback.
By Kaden Staab
Sean Payton did his homework on all the available quarterbacks this offseason. He and George Paton brought in the likes of Michael Penix Jr. for a top 30 visit. They held a private workout with JJ McCarthy. They went to all the pro-days of Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye. Yet, after attending a private workout with Bo Nix, Sean knew which guy he was attaching his career to. He's not the only person to have high praise for the Broncos' new signal caller either. He also wasn't the only coach who wanted him on draft night.
So not only did one Hall-of-Fame coach Sean Payton fall in love with Nix but also another potential Canton-bound individual. Sounds like Sean McVay, head coach for the Los Angeles Rams also was high on Nix. The weight of that speaks for itself as he's the youngest head coach in NFL history to win a Super Bowl. The Bo Nix hype is real and it's only a matter of time before we see this unfold on the field.
As you can see above, Nix is first among many of the quarterback statistical categories. Combine that with his maturity, calmness in the pocket, and intelligence of the game, and you can start to piece together why Payton coveted this pick.
Payton comes into his second season with Denver after a rocky start that we all know about. Russell Wilson just didn't mesh well here with what Payton wants to do on offense. Payton has taken it from the media and other members of the NFL circle about his coaching style and how the Wilson situation was handled. Adding on, the Broncos are carrying the largest dead cap space in the history of the league. That said, Payton is a predatory individual. He hears the criticism. He knows what he needs to do to keep his legacy intact. I don't think he'd put all his previous accolades in the line of fire if he wasn't confident in his pick of Nix.
So that sets the stage going into year two. The Broncos are carrying the largest dead cap space in the history of the league. They've been told how large of a task it will be to dig themselves out of this hole. You might say Payton is backed into a corner but if that's true, the only place to go now is forward. I'm going to lean on the side of knowledge here. Payton has made multiple quarterbacks and failed projects work time and time again. He's one of the brightest offensive minds in the game. If he believes in Nix with his career on the line, I'll choose to jump onto that train before it's too late.