Sean Payton's previous comments about Jets are still ringing true today
About one year ago, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton made some interesting comments about the New York Jets. Even a year later, the comments still ring true. Payton was truly bashed by the media for some of the comments that he made about the Jets in his infamous USA Today interview, but we all knew that he was right.
I guess many people were made because Payton broke an unwritten rule and should not have gone public with the comments. Anyway, this is what he said about the Jets organization:
""We're not doing any of that. The Jets did that this year. You watch. 'Hard Knocks,' all of it. I can see it coming. Remember when [former Washington owner] Dan Snyder put that Dream Team together? I was at the Giants [in 2000]. I was a young coach. I thought, 'How are we going to compete with them? Deion [Sanders is] there now.' That team won eight games or whatever. So, listen ... just put the work in.""- Sean Payton
Now yes, Payton was clearly talking about something a bit different here, but you can also glean from these comments that he was hinting at broader dysfunction going on with the team. And when the 2023 season rolled around, Payton ended up being 100% correct. This interview was also when Payton talked about the way the 2022 Denver Broncos operated when Nathaniel Hackett was the head coach.
Hackett has been with the Jets since 2023 as their offensive coordinator, and the two teams met in Denver last year, with the Jets getting the win. Anyway, the Jets are still incredibly dysfunctional today, as EDGE rusher Haason Reddick requested a trade for the team. The hilarious part here is that the Jets just traded for Reddick this offseason from the Eagles.
They also let former DE Bryce Huff leave in free agency and traded DE John Franklin-Myers to the Denver Broncos for virtually nothing. Their defensive line has gotten worse this offseason, and now Reddick, who figured to be their best pass rusher for this upcoming season, now wants out.
It's a horrid situation that GM Joe Douglas created, and I think to an extent, he should have seen this coming from Reddick, who clearly wanted a long-term deal, but had previously agreed to play out the last year of his contract. Yeah, I guess Douglas thought that a player would never go back on his word...
Anyway, the New York Jets are continuing their reputation of being a dysfunctional franchise, so Payton's previous comments about the team one year ago are still ringing true today.