Sean Payton receipt could fuel Broncos trading up to No. 1 in 2024 NFL Draft
Could the Denver Broncos make this major trade?
A while back while Sean Payton was in his break period from coaching in the NFL, he had quite a lot to say about USC quarterback, Caleb Williams. Payton's comments might not be remembered by some, and with the Denver Broncos likely picking in the teens in the 2024 NFL Draft, the comments might not mean much now.
But while Sean Payton was in his one-year retirement from the NFL in 2022, he appeared on countless NFL talk shows and just spoke his mind. Payton is a football guru, so people listened when he spoke. Well, he was on Colin Cowherd's show and had this to say about USC quarterback Caleb Williams:
Payton was very clear in his comments about the Heisman Trophy-winning QB. He thinks, or thought, that Williams was a generational prospect and even went as far as to say that Williams could be a reason the NFL could move to a draft lottery like the NBA does.
And when the Denver Broncos started 1-5, their chances of landing the No. 1 overall pick were great. Now with a chance to finish 9-8, the Broncos are far away from the top pick. However, there is no guarantee that the Chicago Bears, who hold the No. 1 pick in 2024, would pick at that selection. Their decision of whether or not to stick with QB Justin Fields seems to be a legitimate decision, so they might listen to trade offers for the top pick.
And while the Broncos do not have a second-round pick this year, they have their first-round picks and will have their second-round picks back by 2025. I'm not sure if this offer would be enough for the Denver Broncos to move up to No. 1 in 2024, but this is what the offer would probably look like:
As crazy as it sounds, I don't think that package would be enough, but you can certainly expect the first three elements of any offer to be those exact draft picks. It would be a bold move and would be the second recent installment of the Denver Broncos making a major trade for a QB, but they could get a potentially generational player with it.
You bet that Sean Payton is doing his homework on the top QBs in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he could actively be finding a way to trade up for Caleb Williams.