Broncos might have a secret formula for drafting a QB in 2024

You know who else loved college QBs with a huge amount of starting experience? Bill Parcells — a mentor of Sean Payton’s.



Parcells had 4 guidelines for drafting QBs:



1. A senior.

2. A graduate.

3. At least a 3-year starter.

4. Team must have won 23 games with him as starter.