Sean Payton gives another encouraging update on Bo Nix progress at Broncos OTAs
By Amir Farrell
In his first NFL offseason, Denver Broncos rookie first-round quarterback Bo Nix has exceeded all expectations. According to Broncos head coach Sean Payton, the 24-year-old signal-caller has learned the offensive install rather quickly ahead of rookie minicamp and is now even turning heads during the team's OTAs (organized team activities).
When referring to Nix in a press conference Thursday afternoon, Payton mentioned he is "farther along" than most rookie quarterbacks are at this point in the offseason. He even went as far as to say that Nix is picking up the offense "very quickly" and stated that he is "extremely smart". These are pretty significant remarks by Payton regarding the initial progress of his rookie quarterback. It is also fairly reassuring considering these words of praise for Nix are far more encouraging than anything said of former Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson in 2023.
It is very evident early on that Sean Payton is fully behind Nix as the team's franchise quarterback. Despite some external speculation that Nix "was not Payton's guy" prior to the NFL Draft, all signs this offseason clearly indicate the opposite. With Nix becoming more comfortable with the team's offensive scheme and supporting cast, his chances of being the team's Week 1 starter only grow more and more every practice.
As of now, however, veteran quarterback Jarrett Stidham seems to be the leader in the competition. According to multiple members of the media, Stidham looked sharp and efficient during the team's first week of OTAs and it currently seems as if it is his job to lose. Although considering Payton's trust and belief in Nix's ability to operate the offense, even after just one month of being in the facility, it will be a difficult task to steal away the starting job from the rookie first-round quarterback with high expectations in his first NFL season.