Jarrett Stidham speaks for the first time since the Broncos drafted Bo Nix
The Denver Broncos drafted Bo Nix in the 2024 NFL Draft with their 12th pick, and the lone incumbent QB, Jarrett Stidham, recently spoke about it. Broncos OTAs are here, so the content will start flowing. One of the more obvious things that happened this offseason was Denver adding at QB, and they actually brought in two players.
Bo Nix was taken with the 12th overall pick in the NFL Draft, and the team also traded for former New York Jets QB Zach Wilson. That all of a sudden made the 27-year-old Jarrett Stidham the most veteran QB on the roster, even though Stidham has just four career starts.
As expected, Jarrett Stidham was asked about the Broncos QB situation with Bo Nix in the mix, and he gave perhaps the most expected and veteran answer imaginable. And really, the reporters weren't going to get much else from Stidham. At this point, you have to wonder if the curly-haired quarterback is worrying about his roster spot.
It's not outrageous to suggest that the Denver Broncos would rather keep Zach Wilson as the backup QB and simply cut ties with Stidham. Contractually, the Denver Broncos could save $5 million on their 2024 cap with a dead cap charge of just $2 million.
With net savings available, Stidham may have to really beat out Zach Wilson for the QB2 job, as there is absolutely no chance he's QB1 come Week 1 of the 2024 season unless something major happens. Jarrett Stidham's stay in Denver could be short-lived, even though Sean Payton has previously spoken highly of him.
In a perfect world, Zach Wilson shines over the offseason and easily beats out Stidham for the QB2 job, and it goes without saying that in this world, Bo Nix tears it up and is the clear QB1 for the Denver Broncos.