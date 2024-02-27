Sean Payton essentially confirms Broncos have made decision on Russell Wilson
Have the Denver Broncos already made their decision on QB Russell Wilson?
Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Sean Payton was obviously asked about his QB, Russell Wilson, and it did feel like the Broncos have already made their decision on the future of the QB in Denver. Gang, I don't think Russell Wilson is returning to the Denver Broncos in 2024. It does feel like the team has already made their decision on the QB.
And it should not be a surprising one. In meeting with the media on Tuesday at the NFL Combine, Payton had to answer about his controversial QB and his future with the Broncos:
Not only did Payton give his professional opinion on the "prototypical" QB, which is apparently being at least 6'2", but the Tweet from Cody Roark is also significant. Payton said "...the next one..." when questioned about the Broncos quarterback position. He referenced a new Broncos jersey meme:
Here's a good idea of what Payton was referring to. It's the never-ending QB carousel that other teams not named the Denver Broncos have had to endure, and the Broncos are currently right in the middle of their own carousel. It's clear that Payton had a focus on getting the QB right when he was questioned by the media, and after listening to his comments, it hasn't been more clear that the QB spot will be the team's top priority in 2024.
And that could leave Russell Wilson on another team, and that's the best solution for both side. I guess there is still a possibility that Wilson will return to the Broncos, but the bridge seems to be a good bit burned. Russell Wilson recently did an interview on the "I am Athlete" podcast, where he said that he'd want to win two more Super Bowls in the next five seasons.
He also said that he'd like to return to Denver, but after what Sean Payton just said on Tuesday, a return to Denver does not feel likely. A decision on Russell Wilson's future with the Broncos is likely going to be announced sometime closer to the start of the 2024 NFL league year in March.