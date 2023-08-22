Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos can make one more huge move this offseason
There are still some opportunities for the Denver Broncos to make one more huge move before the 2023 NFL regular season begins
The 2023 NFL regular season begins in a few short weeks, and while the major roster moves across the league are mostly done, the Denver Broncos have one last chance to make something notable happen. There might not have been a more active team in the 2023 NFL offseason than the Denver Broncos, who rounded out the weaker spots of their roster and traded for a future Hall of Fame head coach.
The team has also shown solid improvement from preseason week one to preseason week two. There is genuine reason to be encouraged about this squad, which sits in a loaded AFC West division. Like every offseason in the NFL, there were major roster moves made across the league, and the most recent one was free agent RB Dalvin Cook signing with the New York Jets.
Denver was rumored to have interest in the player, but it doesn't appear that Denver even made an offer. Well, another notable running back could be on the move, and that RB would be Jonathan Taylor, who was recently given permission by the Indianapolis Colts to seek a trade.
There are a multitude of reasons why trading for Jonathan Taylor makes sense for the Denver Broncos, and I do think they could offer a competitive package to the Colts. I also think that there might not be more than a few legitimate suitors for the RB, so I don't think the Broncos would have a ton of competition for his services.
Sean Payton has a history with paying running backs and investing resources into them, and I think the Broncos being a run-first team makes JT a solid fit. That isn't the only major move Denver could make. Free agent center Ben Jones is still on the market, and I think that's a move that Denver could make.
Lloyd Cushenberry has been fine this preseason, but there's nothing special about his performance. I'd also argue that the entire offensive line as a unit has not played as well as the coaching staff would have hoped, so perhaps adding one of the best centers in the NFL in Ben Jones can help solidify this unit once and for all.
Between the coming wave of roster cuts and other players who could be traded like Trey Lance, La'el Collins, and other potentially big names, the Denver Broncos will surely have a huge chance to make another major roster move. If the front office including Payton are sold on trying to make a run this year, I think making another major roster move makes all the sense in the world.