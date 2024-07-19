Sean Payton continues to be violently disrespected in head coach power rankings
I am not sure if Sean Payton has some hidden secrets or whatever, but he is continually being disrespected in head coach power rankings. The latest NFL head coach power rankings done by CBS Sports is just flat-out embarrassing. Sean Payton was ranked 18th, yes, 18th, among all 32 head coaches.
He was put in the tier of "Accomplished, with questions" Yeah, this just does not make any sense, as Cody Benjamin put him in the same tier as Todd Bowles, Brian Daboll, Dan Quinn, and coaches that Benjamin ranked ahead of Payton in Doug Pederson, Nick Sirianni, and Zach Taylor. Here is his reasoning for Payton's ranking:
"There might not be a tougher coach to place, perhaps because Payton's become so polarizing. Once the vaunted leader of a hyper-efficient New Orleans Saints contender, he's managed a single playoff victory in his last four years as a head coach, and now he's resetting the table in Denver, likely with a rookie quarterback in Bo Nix."- Cody Benjamin
What might be even more ridiculous is that Cody Benjamin ranked LA Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh at no. 7. Harbaugh has literally not coached in the NFL in a decade, but is ranked 11 spots ahead of Payton. What sense does that make? Well, it makes zero sense, but the more outrageous thing here is that Sean Payton, a future Hall of Fame head coach and one of the best in the business, was ranked as the 18th-best head coach in the NFL.
What Payton was able to do with the Denver Broncos in 2023 was nothing short of amazing, but it seems to be that people seem to think that it was Drew Brees who was the main factor of success during his time with the New Orleans Saints. And perhaps Payton taking the 2022 NFL Season off is also turning some of these journalists off of the coach.
I don't know, man. How can Sean Payton be ranked this low? The Denver Broncos clearly have one of the best head coaches in the NFL, but some people clearly think differently.