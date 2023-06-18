Russell Wilson's workout video makes you want to run through a brick wall
Russell Wilson uploaded a video of one of his workouts to Twitter, captioning it "All my life. #RestorationSzn," and the video should make you want to run through a brick wall. On Saturday, Wilson took to social media to show off one of the likely many workout routines he's done throughout the offseason.
The 37-second video depicts Wilson doing very unorthodox workouts that would never be seen being done in your LA Fitness or Planet Fitness. He captioned the video with the hashtag, "RestorationSzn," which is a clear indicator of what this new era of Wilson may bring.
Last year, Russell Wilson seemed to play at a heavier weight than he did in past seasons in the NFL, but the 2023 offseason is a totally different story. Reports indicate that Wilson lost significant weight this offseason, and his workout video for all the public to see clearly shows Wilson closer to 200 pounds than 215, which was his listed weight last year.
Perhaps Wilson playing at a heavier weight than usual was related to his desire to be more of a pocket passer. Well, that formula seemed to not work out, and now the vet QB looks to be slimming down to perhaps some of his earlier years in Seattle where he used his mobility frequently.
The video itself is also very motivational, and honestly makes me want to run through a brick wall, head-first. There might not be a more motivated or dedicated person in professional sports to better himself and his craft than Russell Wilson.
Say what you want about his perhaps cringe-worthy sayings or personality; it's clear that the Denver Broncos QB is extremely self-motivated and probably has an unlimited amount of motivation to get better in 2023 based on his 2022 season.
Sean Payton has been complimentary of Russell Wilson this offseason as well. Between Wilson's weight loss, Payton's offensive expertise, and the legitimate additions on offense like Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey, the Broncos have done just about everything in their power to field a better team in 2023.