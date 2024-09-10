Russell Wilson will not start for the Steelers against Denver Broncos in Week 2
On Tuesday morning, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced that Justin Fields will likely be their starting quarterback against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Former Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson missed Pittsburgh's Week 1 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons due to a calf injury from training camp. Justin Fields is in line to start in back-to-back weeks for the Steelers.
This was a very anticipated matchup as the Broncos were set to face their former quarterback Russell Wilson in their home opener. A calf injury will prevent the revenge game for both sides. Denver is paying practically the entire Wilson's contract to play for another team. This game had one of the most expensive tickets when the season schedule was announced.
Wilson could have had revenge against his former team and Denver against their former quarterback, but unless these two teams face in a possible playoff matchup, the revenge will not happen this year. The Broncos took a big $53 million dead cap hit to move on from the veteran quarterback following two unsuccessful seasons, the biggest in NFL history. This decision led Denver to release veterans like Justin Simmons and Tim Patrick.
The Russell Wilson era in Denver was a complete failure following a blockbuster trade with Seattle in March 2022, a trade that looked promising when it happened but did not finish as expected. Not only did Denver send two first-round draft picks to the Seahawks, but signed the veteran quarterback to a five-year contract extension worth $242 million with $161 million guaranteed before he even played his first snap for the Broncos.
Wilson's first season with Denver was a complete disaster under Nathaniel Hackett and improved in year two under Super Bowl champion head coach Sean Payton, but still, he was benched for the final two games of the season. Since the start of the Payton era, it seemed like Wilson was not his guy, as he got Bo Nix in the draft following the Russell Wilson release.
Russell Wilson appeared in 30 games for Denver during two seasons. The Broncos won only 11 of those 30 games. The veteran quarterback had 6,594 yards on 589 completions and threw 42 touchdowns for the orange and blue.
The Broncos will have to wait for the revenge game against Russell Wilson, but at the same time, prepare for Justin Fields. Fields started Pittsburgh's week 1 matchup against Atlanta on the road and had 156 passing yards plus 57 rushing yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.
Mike Tomlin has not ruled Russell Wilson out for the game, but most likely, the veteran quarterback will not play on Sunday against the Broncos.
"But as I sit here today, we're preparing as if Justin (Fields) is going to be our quarterback. I think that's the appropriate way to do it. Speculation is a waste of time. Russell's hurt."- Mike Tomlin
The Broncos will look to bounce back and take care of business in front of their home crowd following their week 1 loss against Seattle, regardless if Wilson plays or not.