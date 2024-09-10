Broncos should actually hope that Russell Wilson does not play in Week 2
The Denver Broncos may end up facing off against Justin Fields in Week 2 and not Russell Wilson, and this may be a great thing for the team. One of the most crucial parts of a functioning NFL offense is their ability to target the middle of the field. For the Broncos in 2023, Russell Wilson struggled with this quite a bit.
The former Broncos QB was simply unable to hit the middle of the field. With Wilson on the Steelers now, it feels like he's on his last chance to start in the NFL, and he's already missed one start due to a calf injury that is lingering.
Well, backup QB Justin Fields may actually be worse than Russell Wilson, and after looking at his passing chart in the Steelers Week 1 victory against the Atlanta Falcons, the Bronocs should actually hope that Fields gets the nod in Week 2, not Wilson:
Justin Fields did complete 17 of his 23 attempts, but led no touchdown drives and threw for just 156 yards. Furthermore, not only did he legitimately not complete a pass in the middle of the field, but by my count, Fields completed just three passes further than 10 yards down the field.
This is who Justin Fields has been for his entire career, and it's nice to see that has not changed. I don't think the Steelers will start Wilson to be honest, as they did win the game. Even though Justin Fields was not able to lead a scoring drive for the Steelers, it's not like he lost the game.
The Denver Broncos were really able to contain the talented Seattle Seahawks offense at times, especially through the air. Not only that, but the defensive line did get consistent pressure on Geno Smith, who is significantly better than Justin Fields. To me, if Fields does start in Denver in Week 2 for the Steelers, it could be a bloodbath.
Now yes, the Steelers defense is quite good themselves, but I would give Denver the nod over Pittsburgh in Week 2, especially if Justin Fields plays. Honestly, Fields has the passing pedigree of a rookie QB, and he's been a bad QB his entire career.
Now in his fourth year in the NFL, the book is out on Fields, as the entire league knows what he does well (not much) and what he doesn't do well ( a lot).
Hopefully the Steelers fall for the Fields experience and gives him another start in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos.