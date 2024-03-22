Russell Wilson takes one final hit on his way out of Denver
This is a fitting end to Russell Wilson's time in Denver.
A fitting end for Russell Wilson's time in Denver, the QB's life outside of football obviously needed to be uprooted as he relocated to Pittsburgh. Taking one final hit on his way out of Denver, and I think this one could not be more fitting. There was a ton of hope within Broncos Country when the trade was made two years ago for the 33-year-old QB who appeared to still have a good bit left in the tank.
Well, even after a statistically efficient 2023 season, it's clear that Wilson, does indeed, not have much left in the tank. The Broncos will eventually take an entire dead cap hit of $85 million by cutting Russell Wilson, which is the highest dead. cap in the history of the NFL. Wilson quickly found a new home, signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year, minimum deal.
With Denver previously on the hook for nearly $40 million owed to Wilson, he was able to sign for virtually nothing with another team. Well, a players' life goes beyond the gridiron, and it's no different for Russell Wilson or his family. Wilson and his family bought a mansion in Cherry Hills for $25 million when he arrived in Denver.
And, on his way out, the sale price was apparently $3.5 million less than the purchase price:
"Denver Business Journal reported that Wilson’s home sold for less than the record-setting purchase price, and in turn, he lost $3.5 million.- Maddie Rhodes / kdvr.com
Wilson was accepting offers on his home in February, and the house was sold by March."
Wilson had to eat a loss of $3.5 million from the sale of his former home in the Denver area. Tough life sometimes. However, with Wilson getting paid $39 million in 2024, that $3.5 million is just 8.97% of his 2024 salary. Perhaps Russell Wilson has already purchased a home in Pittsburgh. I guess if the Steelers move on from the QB in some capacity, he might have to again call up his realtor and get yet another home sold.