Denver Broncos 7-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Trading out of the first round
In this Denver Broncos mock draft, the team will not make a selection in the first round but still come away with an outstanding haul.
41st Overall (via GB) - Michael Penix Jr, QB, Washington
I was not able to land Bo Nix, but Michael Penix Jr is going to have to be the choice with the 41st overall selection, that the Denver Broncos were able to land after multiple trades down from their original 12th overall pick. There really hasn't been a ton of dialogue surrounding Penix, at least, not nearly as much as some of the other top QBs in the 2024 NFL Draft.
63rd Overall (via SF) - Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
An elite receiving threat at tight end would be awesome for any quarterback, and the Denver Broncos simply do not have a viable receiving tight end on their roster, so being able to get Ja'Tavion Sanders at the bottom of the second round is insane value. The Penix-Sanders connection would yield immediate production for the Broncos in this new era.