Russell Wilson's post-Broncos career is already off to a rocky start
Although Russell Wilson is no longer a member of the Denver Broncos, he's still being paid a lot of money by the organization. And the freshness of Wilson being cut by the Broncos earlier this offseason is undoubtedly going to lead to everyone in Broncos Country following his every move with the Pittsburgh Steelers closely.
Whether it's morbid curiosity or a hope of justification for the Broncos moving on, we're all going to be watching the remainder of Russell Wilson's NFL career with great interest, and things are seemingly off to a rocky start for him as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Justin Fields was taking 1st-team reps at Steelers training camp because Wilson "woke up" with a calf issue.
Russell Wilson's post-Broncos career not off to a great start
The fact that Wilson woke up with a calf issue is a little alarming to begin with, though as someone who is also in their mid-30s, I can attest to waking up with soreness and wondering what in the world happened, or getting out of the shower having pulled something in my lat.
I feel you, Russ.
At the same time, this wouldn't be that much of an issue if Justin Fields didn't go out and have seemingly a really strong day at practice.
This is obviously just one day of practice, but if Russell Wilson is truly "day to day" with his newfound calf issue, then perhaps we'll find out just how worried he is about how well Fields practiced here based on how quickly he tries to get back out there on the field.
Although Wilson is the far more decorated option for the Steelers, who are coming off of a 10-win season, seeing Fields develop in their offense could give them a viable long-term option at the position. They don't need to be in a rush to discover that, but if Fields can prove worthy of the starting gig sooner rather than later, then he should get it.
The Broncos took on a whopping $85 million in dead cap this offseason by cutting Russell Wilson, the most dead cap for any single player in NFL history. Denver knew they needed to move on and get a younger option at the position after what we saw between Russell Wilson and Sean Payton last year, a match of head coach and quarterback that was somewhat similar to pineapple on pizza. It was good at times, but certainly not all the time.
Okay, maybe that's a terrible analogy. You can use whatever one you want. The fact of the matter is, it wasn't sustainable.
Now, we're going to find out just how open of a competition Wilson is in as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers after being benched late last year in Denver.