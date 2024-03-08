Russell Wilson plotting revenge against Broncos with new team
Could Russell Wilson be returning to the AFC West in 2024?
The Denver Broncos may be done with Russell Wilson, but they may not be done seeing him. There's a decent chance we'll see Russell Wilson back in Denver in 2024. The Broncos have given Wilson permission to meet with potential suitors before the start of NFL Free Agency, so he gets the opportunity to get out ahead of other available quarterbacks and visit with teams.
And he's already spent some time on the East Coast, where he's reportedly met (or soon to meet) with both the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers. But could there be a chance that Wilson's final destination in 2024 ends up being with the Las Vegas Raiders?
Adam Schefter of ESPN teases the potential of the Raiders, but there was another report from Denver-based media personality Cecil Lammey, who said that people close to Russell Wilson are actually advising him to choose the Raiders.
The Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo last season in what has become a disaster of a deal, and they will almost certainly be letting Garoppolo go at some point this offseason. Russell Wilson would be a veteran who could raise the floor of their QB room and give Aidan O'Connell a veteran to learn from if they buy O'Connell's ability to start on a full-time basis down the line.
It's already assumed that Wilson will try to stick it to the Broncos by accepting the minimum salary for 2024, which will come in at around $1.2 million. That means the Denver Broncos will be footing the bill for about $37.8 million this coming season. Can you imagine the Walton-Penner Ownership Group having to pay Wilson to play for the Las Vegas Raiders?
It's a plot of revenge on Russell Wilson's part that's borderline fit for Hollywood.
As far as the overall fit in Las Vegas goes, I really don't like it at all. The Raiders went with Antonio Pierce as their head coach and Luke Getsy as their offensive coordinator, and when you compare the situations in Las Vegas versus a place like Pittsburgh, there's just really no comparison between the two. The infrastructure and opportunity for instant success -- which Russell Wilson needs after the disastrous two seasons in Denver -- is much better in Pittsburgh than Las Vegas.
And we all know the Raiders have beaten the Broncos a hundred times in a row. That's not the point. The Broncos are their own problem independently.
But if Wilson is motivated by revenge, playing for the Raiders and having the Broncos pay for it would be one way to get it. A powerful way, at that.