Russell Wilson landing spots ranked worst to best
What would be the best (or worst) landing spots for Russell Wilson in 2024?
It's only a matter of time before the Denver Broncos decide to move on from quarterback Russell Wilson, something that's seemingly been brewing since the team decided to bench Wilson with two games remaining in the 2023 season.
With the writing seemingly on the wall regarding Wilson's future not being in Denver, of course the rumor mill has been churning regarding where he's going to end up next.
Given the fact that offset language in Wilson's contract makes it likely he could sign for the veteran minimum (around $1.2 million) and stick the Broncos with the remainder of the $39 million bill, it would seem that a lot of teams could be lined up to sign him. But as time goes along, we may discover that Wilson won't be the first quarterback domino to fall this offseason. What teams actually make sense for him from a coaching and roster perspective?
Let's rank them.
7. New England Patriots
The New England Patriots are breaking in a new head coach in Jerod Mayo in the first year post-Bill Belichick. While it could make some sense for the Patriots to sign Russell Wilson as a bridge quarterback, this situation is just not good for Wilson at all.
The Patriots' weapons offensively are terrible, and this team is going through pretty much a complete rebuild right now. Add in the fact that they could draft a quarterback with the 3rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and you've got the makings for a situation that will do just about anything but enhance Wilson's NFL legacy.