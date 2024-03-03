Russell Wilson's new team in 2024 could not be more clear
I think there is one extremely obvious fit for Russell Wilson in 2024.
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has had an uninspiring two years in Denver, and it's clear that another AFC team would be a perfect fit for him in 2024. The marriage between Wilson and the Broncos simply didn't work. And honestly, I can't fault GM George Paton for swinging for the fences with that trade.
He tried to fix the QB situation and traded for a future first-ballot Hall of Famer still then in his early-30s; it's easy to see why the trade was made. Well, the Broncos seem poised to turn the page with Russell Wilson, and because of his bloated contract, there is virtually a zero percent chance that the team can find a trade partner.
An outright release makes the most sense, and there isn't a better fit for Wilson than on the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In 2023, the Steelers somehow scraped together a 10-7 record with Kenny Pickett, Mitchell Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph at QB. They averaged 17.9 points per game, which ranked 28th, and their QBs collectively combined to throw for 3,421 yards, 13 touchdowns, nine interceptions, and earned a sub-optimal passer rating of 84.6. Their QB play was dreadful in 2023.
Well, Russell Wilson tossed 26 touchdowns and just eight interceptions in 2023, earning a strong passer rating of 98. Just imagine for a second if the 2023 Steelers, with the sixth-ranked scoring defense, had Russell Wilson's production on offense.
I think the Steelers are ready-made to have Wilson jump into their starting QB job, and they recently hired Arthur Smith as their new offensive coordinator, and it was Arthur Smith who helped turn Ryan Tannehill into an elite QB for about a year and a half's time, and it's Arthur Smith who ran a ground-and-pound offense as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.
With a run-first approach on offense and previous history elevating an inferior QB in Tannehill, I think Russell Wilson has no better fit to play QB than on the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024.