Russell Wilson gives Steelers fans false hope to grasp onto ahead of 2024 season
The Denver Broncos cut ties with Russell Wilson ahead of the 2024 NFL Season, and now he'll get to see if he's got anything left with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Honestly, the entire fanbase felt a sense of relief when the Denver Broncos swung a trade for Russell Wilson during the 2022 NFL Offseason.
It felt like the team had finally gotten a quarterback, but we all saw how that season went. The 2023 season went better, but in the end, Wilson and the Broncos were simply not a match. Well, the veteran QB signed a veteran minimum deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, which would make it his third team in four years.
Wilson gave Steelers fans some false hope ahead of the 2024 NFL Season:
""Man, I feel the fountain of youth," Wilson said, describing what fuels his drive. "I feel revived in every way, mentally, emotionally, spiritually. I feel confident. I think at some point you have to know who you are as a player, as a man, as a competitor. As somebody who's been fortunate to be able to play this game, I don't doubt it. I trust it. I felt really good last year playing. I felt really confident in the midst of everything. And so I think right now I have all that confidence times 10.""- Russell Wilson
Hopefully Steelers fans don't fall for this schtick. If you watched Russell Wilson in 2023, you'll know that the offense was a hollow shell that just was not a consistently functioning unit. Wilson was simply incapable of playing in rhythm and did not throw over the middle of the field or in the intermediate range.
It simply was not sustainable to be ineffective for the third 45 minutes but proceed to rely on a late-game comeback to win. In Pittsburgh, the personnel on offense is not as good as what the Broncos had in 2023, and the coaching is certainly a downgrade.
It could be a long year for the Steelers, but if nothing else, at least Russell Wilson is attacking this new chapter head-on. You cannot fault the QB for being dedicated to his craft and to the sport. Ultimately, though, Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers might crash and burn.
And for Steelers fans, their new QB just gave them some false hope to hold onto ahead of the 2024 NFL Season.