Russell Wilson could make the Denver Broncos look silly in 2024
Russell Wilson is headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Former Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was quick to find a new team in 2024, as he intends to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It'll be a one-year deal for the veteran minimum for Wilson, whose days in the NFL as a starter might be numbered. From the beginning, the Steelers felt like the most logical fit for Russell Wilson.
And his quick free agency trip ended up showing us just that. After two years in Denver, a 11-19 record and 42 touchdown passes, Russell Wilson will remain in the AFC and will try to once again revive his career, this time in the Steel City. This is the second significant move the team has made this offseason, as they brought in former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith as their new offensive coordinator.
Frankly, I think the marriage between Russell Wilson and Arthur Smith could work out quite well. Smith and his Falcons offense ran play-action a ton in 2023, and that was obviously coupled with a very strong running game. This type of offense is exactly what Wilson has excelled in over his Hall of Fame career. And to make matters better for the QB, the Steelers will likely also have a strong defense.
When you look at the big picture for Pittsburgh, they appear to be a complete team, and if the Steelers end up being better than the Denver Broncos this year, and if Russell Wilson plays well, they could truly make the Broncos look absolutely silly. For Sean Payton, it's now or never for the Broncos to find their starting QB.
The team needs to put a plan in place at the position, however that looks. I am personally going to trust that Payton has a deliberate plan in mind to fix the position. Perhaps Kirk Cousins is an option, but he could surely head to the Falcons, which is where the steam is... steamiest.
The Pittsburgh Steelers will now have to deal with everything that comes with Russell Wilson, and there is a chance that the team could make the Broncos look silly in 2024.