Respected NFL analyst names this Broncos player as a breakout candidate
NFL Network host Peter Schrager names his breakout candidates each year, and this Broncos running back made the coveted list. Check out the list that Good Morning Football host Peter Schrager put out this week:
Yeah, that is the Denver Broncos very own Jaleel McLaughlin, who is set to take on an even bigger role in the offense for the team in the 2024 NFL Season. Coupled with rookie RB Audric Estime, many have speculated that Sean Payton is trying to find his new version of the Mark Ingram/Alvin Kamara duo he had in New Orleans for years.
McLaughlin turns just 24 years old in September and rushed for 410 yards in 2023. He did this on just 76 carries. The 5.4 yards gained per carry is excellent, and he also caught 31 receptions for 160 yards. In total on offense, McLaughlin had 107 total touches for 570 yards and three touchdowns.
McLaughlin did not have a huge role in the offense in 2023, but when he got the ball in his hands, it became clear just how quick and explosive the young running back was. Now heading into year two being a part of this Sean Payton offense, McLaughlin has been the team's best RB this offseason.
The one downside here is that Jaleel McLaughlin is just 5'7" and about 180 pounds, so he's not an every-down back. His size is definitely a disadvantage, but that clearly did not stop him in 2023. This would be a wonderful scenario for the Denver Broncos in 2024, as their run game was just average in 2023.
Outside of McLaughlin and Estime, Javonte Williams figures to return to the lineup and should get the main RB1 duties. Williams has lost some weight this offseason and does seem a lot more explosive than he has been in recent years. The three-headed monster of Williams, McLaughlin, and Estime could all elevate each other's game.
This would also be a huge boost to rookie RB Bo Nix, who is going to go through the rookie season lumps, but these lumps could be a lot less if the running back room breaks out.