Report card for each Broncos rookie after year 1
With the 2023 season now complete, each rookie from the Denver Broncos' 2023 roster receives a letter grade.
Third Round, No. 83 overall: Riley Moss, CB, Iowa
2023 stats
6 tackles
Like Sanders, Riley Moss was hardly used on the defensive side of the ball and spent the majority of his rookie season on special teams. He was slowed down by an injury and Payton and Vance Joseph preferred veterans in their secondary.
Moss is a player that fans need to see much more out of in year two because his rookie season was pretty forgettable.
Rookie Grade: D
Potential Grade: B
Sixth round, No. 183 overall: JL Skinner, Safety, Boise State
2023 stats
None
For me, it was disappointing that the Broncos made JL Skinner a healthy inactive for nearly every game this season. Clearly, the coaching staff favored a veteran secondary, but Kareem Jackson was suspended twice and Delarrin Turner-Yell was quite bad on the field at times.
Justin Simmons and P.J. Locke held the position down but Skinner should have gotten some time on the field. The Broncos likely would have relegated him to the practice squad if not for the threat of another team signing him.
Skinner was a talented prospect in college and had a day two draft grade on him at one time. Injuries caused him to slip to the sixth round, where the Broncos got him.
Rookie Grade: D
Potential Grade: B+
Seventh round, No. 257 overall: Alex Forsyth, C, Oregon
Another rookie that many may have forgot was even on the team, Alex Forsyth basically had a redshirt season as a rookie, just sitting back and learning.
This offseason, Lloyd Cushenberry will be an unrestricted free agent so you would like to think that the Forsyth selection was made with a potential eye toward the future as he should figure into the team's plans in 2024 should Cushenberry sign elsewhere.
Still, without seeing him at all this season, it's hard to grade this one with much confidence.
Rookie Grade: D
Potential Grade: B-