Report card for each Broncos rookie after year 1
With the 2023 season now complete, each rookie from the Denver Broncos' 2023 roster receives a letter grade.
The Denver Broncos, though a bit restricted due to trades for Russell Wilson and Sean Payton, did the most with what they had to work within the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Broncos maneuvered around the board a bit to get some players they had their eyes on and bring some young talent onto the roster. The undrafted signing process proved fairly fruitful for the team as well, an area where the team has found stars in the past.
Looking back at their first year in the NFL, how did each of these rookies do? Here, we will take a look back at the season and give each of these players a letter grade based on their rookie production and their future potential.
Second round, No. 63 overall: Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Oklahoma
2023 stats
22 receptions, 377 yards, 1 TD
9 carries, 30 yards
19 punt returns, 312 yards (16.4 yd. avg.)
15 kick returns, 397 yards, 1 TD (26.4 yd. avg.)
It was an up-and-down rookie season for Marvin Mims, who certainly displayed the kind of ability that made him a second-round pick and one that the Broncos moved up to get.
Drafting a wide receiver was not seen as a major need going into the draft, but Mims had the kind of talent that Sean Payton did not want to pass on. So then, why wasn't he on the field more often?
As a wide receiver, Mims showed some flashes but fans were mostly mystified as to why he didn't get more of an opportunity in that department, especially when the Broncos had some struggles at that position.
If it was just for his play as a wide receiver, Mims would be receiving a fairly poor grade. But his entire body of work included being a return man, which he was selected to the Pro Bowl to do. He had a terrific kick return for a touchdown but in the team's loss to the New England Patriots on Christmas Eve, he had this ridiculous gaffe that can only bring his overall grade down.
Mims absolutely showed his potential this year, but it seems his rookie season could have been more productive.
Rookie Grade: B-
Potential Grade: A