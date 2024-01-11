Handing out the Denver Broncos 2023 season awards
The Denver Broncos missed the playoffs in Sean Payton's first season as head coach of the Denver Broncos, but it was still considered a successful season by some. Who takes home this year's awards?
The Broncos finished the 2023 season at 8-9 and rode a roller coaster all the way to the finish. But despite the losing record, the team took some positive steps forward this season.
It was a season that will often be remembered for its failures, including giving up 70 points to the Miami Dolphins and the surprising benching of Russell Wilson. But there are some positives to keep in mind too, such as the winning formula the team created after a 1-5 start and the way in which defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was able to get his unit to turn things around.
Positives will be the focus here as we look back on the season that was and hand out the annual awards, something I do each year. You can find past seasons in the group of links below.
Offensive Player of the Year: Courtland Sutton
Courtland Sutton really stood out this season and became the team's top wide receiver, leading the team with 59 receptions for 772 yards and 10 touchdowns. Though you would like to see more catches and yardage out of your No. 1 option, his 10 touchdowns were tied for fourth-most in the league.
Only Tyreek Hill, Mike Evans and CeeDee Lamb had more.
Those are big numbers for Sutton who was in a critical year with the team. Last season, Jerry Jeudy took home our Offensive Player of the Year Award and it looked like he was firmly entrenched as the team's No.1 option in the passing game, but Sutton bounced back and became Russell Wilson's go-to guy this season.