Regrading Denver Broncos' 2023 draft class one year later
- One Broncos rookie made the Pro Bowl
- The rest of the class contributed sparingly
- How does this class grade out one year later?
The 2024 NFL Draft is in line to be among the most important in the history of the Denver Broncos. Most Broncos fans would agree that the Broncos need to knock this one out of the park.
Looking back at the 2023 draft class, my initial grades for the five players picked certainly indicated a feeling that the Broncos did quite well for themselves. But it's easy to have optimism early when it seems that the team came away with good value.
Looking back one year later, how do these same five players grade out now? That's what we are here to discuss. So how will these players be graded? Of course, their contributions to the team last season will be figured in, but draft picks are about building a future. So the most important aspect of these grades will be the predicted outlook of how they fit with the team going forward.
The same regime, led by Sean Payton and George Paton, will be entering the Broncos' war room to make picks again later this month. Let's see how their 2023 class looks now.
Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Oklahoma- Grade: B+
2023 stats:
22 receptions, 377 yards, 1 touchdown
9 rushing attempts, 30 yards
19 punt returns, 312 yards
15 kickoff returns, 397 yards, 1 touchdown
The selection of Marvin Mims — who the Broncos traded up to pick — still looks like a good one.
Though fans would have liked to see him more involved in the offense last year, he was a standout on special teams and made the Pro Bowl roster as a kick returner. However, those wishes for him to be more of a focal point on offense should materialize in year two.
Following the trade of Jerry Jeudy, Mims vaults to No. 2 on the depth chart and should be the primary deep threat. He showed this past season that he can take the top off of a defense and if the team has a quarterback who can get the ball out there, we should see some explosive plays out of No. 19 this coming year.
Mims should be one of the most important players on the offense in 2024.