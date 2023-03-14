Recapping Denver Broncos wild Day 1 of 2023 NFL Free Agency
3. Jarrett Stidham, QB (2 years, $10 million)
I caught some flak for calling the Jarrett Stidham signing a "big splash" early on in NFL free agency, but I stand by what I said.
The Denver Broncos let Brett Rypien hit the open market despite being a restricted free agent. They could have gone any number of directions with the backup QB spot, but ultimately opted for Stidham on a two-year deal worth $10 million. I don't think this is an insignificant or just "typical" backup deal whatsoever. The Broncos needed a true contingency plan for Russell Wilson in 2023 and obviously Stidham is that guy.
I might have personally preferred someone with a more high-profile NFL Draft history, but the Broncos may not have been in the market for Sam Darnold (who signed with the 49ers) and Jameis Winston was re-signed by the Saints to be Derek Carr's backup.
Stidham is not exactly a reclamation project but he fits the bill of a younger QB with some upside still who could end up being a bridge QB in 2024 if things go poorly with Russell Wilson in 2023.
4. Chris Manhertz, TE (2 years, $6 million)
The Denver Broncos had a pretty understated need at the tight end position with both Eric Saubert and Eric Tomlinson hitting free agency. With noted receiving tight ends Greg Dulcich and Albert Okwuegbunam under contract, a player like Chris Manhertz was an absolute necessity.
Don't be shocked if we see a bunch of 12 personnel from the Broncos this year (two tight ends) and Manhertz playing a ton of snaps. He is a tremendous blocking tight end not just in the running game, but this guy can pass protect...
This is kind of a fun pickup for the Broncos, not a guy who is going to score 10 touchdowns for you but might be the unsung hero on a lot of big plays.