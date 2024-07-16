"Rebuild" is not the right word to describe the 2024 Denver Broncos
So many different outlets have used the "rebuild" word to describe the Denver Broncos, but to me, that is not accurate. I just do not know how people can say that the Denver Broncos are building. Did they not watch the team in the 2023 NFL Season?
This was a team that managed to win eight games after a 1-5 start, finished the year 7-4, and at one point were just one game out of first place in the AFC West. Why then would the team undergo a rebuild? Well, they haven't, and those who describe what's been happening to the Denver Broncos as rebuilding are wrong.
Sean Payton inherited a fine roster, but nothing special. He made immediate upgrades along the offense line with Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey in free agency. He also made some other additions on offense which included Samaje Perine and Jarrett Stidham.
The Broncos did feature a respectable foundation of players on both sides of the ball, and at no point did Sean Payton and George Paton have to totally blow a unit up and start from scratch. The Broncos, at no point during the 2023 or 2024 offseason, made a move that would indicate them rebuilding. The roster is also way too talented to be considered a rebuilding team.
This idea was confirmed even more when the team replaced Russell Wilson with Bo Nix, the most experience college QB in history, and someone who was largely seen as NFL-ready in the right offense. And as we got closer to the 2024 NFL Draft, many talking heads looked at Nix and the Broncos being a perfect fit.
Well, Payton got his wish, as Nix fell to the team with the 12th overall pick, and there were reports that Nix was ranked third on the Broncos QB board.
This team won eight games last year; they were one game away from their first winning season since 2016. Why in heavens would they then decide to rebuild? It's not what they did; Denver decided they wanted to add modest talent upgrades on both sides of the ball. They operated their 2024 offseason like many other teams.
The way I see it, when a team rebuilds, they deliberately strip certain positions down to the studs and start fresh. A rebuild also entails some more lean years as the young corps of players develop. That's not the case in Denver.
For every notable player that the Broncos parted with, they brought in a rookie or veteran, but the rookie was and is also a player who can find immediate success.
They replaced Russell Wilson with Bo Nix. Troy Franklin and Josh Reynolds were brought in to carry the load without Jerry Jeudy. Audric Estime may have been brought in to replace Javonte Williams or Samaje Perine.
The release Justin Simmons was replaced by an immediate-impact player in Brandon Jones. Josey Jewell's departure paved the way for Cody Barton. You see, the way Denver has re-tooled their roster this offseason is far from a rebuild, as the various moves they made indicate they hope to be competitive in 2024 and build on what they accomplished in 2023.