Who will separate themselves in Denver Broncos crowded cornerback room?
One area that the Denver Broncos need to be better in is the cornerback position. Who will separate themselves in this unit? I am obviously not talking about Patrick Surtain II or Ja'Quan McMillian. Those two stud players are locked into their respective positions. Surtain is clearly the best CB in the NFL, and McMillian emerged in 2023 as a feisty and talented slot cornerback.
The biggest question mark perhaps on this team is who ends up separating themselves at the CB spot, as there could be as many as four players trying to earn that job. The veteran signee this offseason was Levi Wallace, a cornerback with a ton of experience. The Broncos also have second-year player Riley Moss, third-year player Damarri Mathis, and rookie Kris Abrams-Draine, who was a steal in round five of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Of those four, Wallace obviously has the most experience, but it would be beneficial to see one of the younger guys win the starting job opposite Patrick Surtain II. With how good Surtain is, it's imperative that the Broncos have a strong CB2, as they will be seeing a lot of passes thrown their way. Damarri Mathis is next in line in terms of experience, and while he was solid in 2022, he was benched in 2023 for Fabian Moreau.
Moss hardly played during his rookie season in 2023, and Abrams-Draine is a rookie. As the training camp dates inch closer, this position battle should be at the top of the to-do list for the Denver Broncos, as there really isn't a ton of other question marks across the defense other than at CB. Heck, I would not even be surprised to see the team sign another veteran cornerback just in case.
Perhaps the Broncos could even shoot for the moon and see if former Sean Payton draft pick and CB Marshon Lattimore is available...