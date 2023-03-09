Realistic free agent haul for the Denver Broncos in 2023
2. Brandin Cooks, WR (projected trade with HOU)
In this deal, the Denver Broncos include a trade package featuring KJ Hamler and a late-round draft pick for Brandin Cooks. KJ Hamler was a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and was supposed to be the Broncos' speed guy.
However, he cannot stay on the field consistently, but does have speed and has taken the top off of defenses before. Brandin Cooks has been a speed guy in the NFL that has stuck around for nearly a decade. He was drafted by the New Orleans Saints so he has a very deep connection with Sean Payton.
Denver needs a veteran addition at wide receiver and Cooks makes a lot of sense.
3. Connor McGovern, C
I think the Broncos will pay up for at least one position along the offensive line in about a week. Why not reunite Connor McGovern, who was drafted in 2016 by the Denver Broncos, with his old team? He's played both G and C in the NFL and is coming off of a three-year deal he signed with the Jets after leaving for New York in free agency.
McGovern has turned into one of the best centers in the NFL and could take over his old starting position, which should have never gone to Lloyd Cushenberry in the first place.