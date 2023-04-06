Ranking the Denver Broncos projected starting offensive linemen
Right now, the projected offensive line for the Denver Broncos could feature four very good players at their positions. Let's rank the players in the starting lineup. With the additions of Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey in free agency, how could we rank the top five Broncos' offensive linemen?
This ranking isn't for anything related to comparing the Broncos to some other offensive line, but merely just for debate. I do think Denver has three potentially elite players along the offensive line and one who can be elite, depending on the day.
If we were to rank the offensive linemen on the Broncos' projected starting lineup, how would we do it?
Ranking the Denver Broncos' offensive linemen in 2023
5. Lloyd Cushenberry, C
Unfortunately, the worst member of the Broncos' starting lineup along the offensive line is Lloyd Cushenberry. He was injured for a large part of the 2022 season and the rumors were that he did get healthy enough to return to the starting lineup but was still left out in favor of Graham Glasgow. If Cush doesn't get replaced this offseason, he has a ton to prove.
4. Garett Bolles, LT
Garett Bolles was honestly terrible his first three or so seasons in the NFL. He did end the 2019 season on a high note but was mostly awful. Struggling with holding calls and getting the nickname "Garett Holds" Bolles shocked everyone in 2020 with an elite season, earning him a nice payday. He regressed a bit in 2021 and 2022, but I think he's still an average to slightly above-average tackle at this point.
3. Mike McGlinchey, RT
Depending on who you talk to, McGlinchey is an elite right tackle or just another guy. I think when he's at his best, there aren't a ton of right tackles better than him. He was a first-round pick back in 2018 and perhaps did get a name boost being a part of several elite offensive lines in San Francisco.
He's a killer run blocker but does struggle in pass protection. Overall, he's above average but nothing to write home about. He can be elite but I think the most important thing here is that he can offer the Broncos solid stability for the long term.
2. Quinn Meinerz, RG
Quinn Meinerz was by far the best offensive lineman for the Denver Broncos in 2022. He became a full-time starter in his second season after being drafted out of DIII Wisconsin-Whitewater. He's got a rugged, grizzly bear type of personality and play style.
He plays with a mean streak and I think George Paton struck gold with Meinerz, who had a stellar PFF grade this past season. I hope he's a long-term staple for the Broncos on the right side.
1. Ben Powers, LG
According to PFF, newly signed Broncos' left guard Ben Powers allowed zero sacks and got called for just one penalty in 2022. He was a full-time, 17-game starter for the Baltimore Ravens in 2022 and quickly turned into one of the better guards in the NFL. In 47 games played, Powers has been called for just six penalties, according to Pro Football Reference.
Ben Powers is a mauler in the run game and apparently plays with great discipline, as he's rarely penalized. He's easily the best offensive lineman for the Broncos.