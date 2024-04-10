Ranking Denver Broncos' 5 biggest draft gems of the last decade
Looking at every player the team has drafted in the last 10 years, who are the five best players the Broncos have selected? Here are Nos. 6-10.
1. Justin Simmons, Safety, Boston College (2016)
The Broncos won the Super Bowl following the 2015 season and still had T.J. Ward and Darian Stewart on the roster at the safety position. So third-round pick Justin Simmons was seen by many as a developmental rookie who could maybe offer something down the line.
He was the best draft pick this team has made in the last 10 years. That was why it was so heartbreaking to see the team let him go last month.
Simmons had over 600 tackles, 30 interceptions and 4.5 sacks for the team while being selected to the Pro Bowl twice. He was the team's defensive leader and became one of the best safeties in the league and really, one of the best in Broncos history.
It's a shame that the Broncos never played in even one postseason game during Simmons' tenure but that takes nothing away from his accomplishments. He was a terrific defensive safety and one of the most likeable guys on the roster every year.
The Broncos have made some really bad picks over the last decade. The selection of Justin Simmons was a home run.