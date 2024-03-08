Broncos best safeties: Where does Justin Simmons fit on team's all-time list?
Justin Simmons spent eight years with the Denver Broncos and became one of the best safeties in team history. His tenure in Denver came to an end on Thursday, so let's assess his career and where it ranks among the Broncos' greats.
The Denver Broncos have been fortunate enough to have some of the best safeties that have ever played the game of football. Justin Simmons, a third-round pick out of Boston College, is a player that must be included in that conversation in the future.
Simmons had a stellar career for the Broncos, though he sadly never played in one postseason game for the team. In eight seasons with the Broncos, Simmons had 604 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 30 interceptions, which are the seventh-most in team history.
Back when the Broncos moved on from Chris Harris, I took a look at where he fits amongst the best cornerbacks in Broncos history. Now, let's see where Simmons fits in.
Justin Simmons ranks ahead of a pair of Hall of Famers
John Lynch and Brian Dawkins are both members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, so for Simmons to be ahead of them in the pecking order is something. Of course, both Lynch and Dawkins spent the majority of their careers elsewhere. They were still good for the Broncos, however.
Lynch spent four seasons in Denver, going to the Pro Bowl in each. He also is a member of the team's Ring of Fame. Dawkins spent three seasons with the Broncos and made the Pro Bowl in two of those.
Though both Lynch and Dawkins were at the end of their careers when they got to the Mile High City, they were still effective safeties and among the best in the league at the position up until the very end.
Both were better safeties than Simmons and are two of the better to ever play in the league, but considering their careers in Denver only, Simmons has a better overall body of work, which is impressive.