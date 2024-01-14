Ranking 8 best starting QB scenarios for Broncos in 2024
- Free agency pickings will be slim
- The draft may be the best place to find the answer
- One massive trade idea
8. Jarrett Stidham
I recently discussed several reasons as to why the Broncos starter was already on the roster, that being Jarrett Stidham. But that doesn't mean it's the best option.
Stidham took over for Wilson, who was benched following a horrendous loss to the New England Patriots on Christmas Eve. But Stidham didn't do any better.
In two games, he completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 496 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. The team went 1-1 in those games but you never got the sense that the team had the next great quarterback out on the field.
Pedestrian play is what the Broncos would likely get most all of the time from Stidham and that's pretty much what the team has had every year at the position since Manning left.
This scenario may be one of the most likely, however.