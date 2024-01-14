Ranking 8 best starting QB scenarios for Broncos in 2024
- Free agency pickings will be slim
- The draft may be the best place to find the answer
- One massive trade idea
The Denver Broncos will most likely be embarking on a new adventure at quarterback in 2024. The franchise, which has missed the playoffs in eight straight years, has found itself in this position often.
The question for Sean Payton and the Broncos front office becomes, what is the best route to find a player who can start for this team for years to come? Since Peyton Manning retired following the 2015 season, no player has been the Broncos' starter for more than two seasons.
Russell Wilson was supposed to be that guy following a trade ahead of the 2022 season, but things between he and the team soured toward the end of the 2023 season.
That has opened the door for the team to usher in a new era. But who will that be led by? Looking at eight realistic options, I am going to rank, in descending order, what I feel could happen. Now granted, some of these options are only band-aids rather than long-term fixes, but that is the position that the team currently sits in.