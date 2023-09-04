Ranking the 10 best Denver Broncos quarterbacks in franchise history
• Jake Plummer was underrated his whole career
• The Sheriff rode off in style
• John Elway is still the GOAT
By Randy Gurzi
3. Jake Plummer (2003-2006)
Regular season record: 39-15
Playoff Record: 1-3
No. 5 All-Time Broncos passing yardage: 11,631
There have been some elite quarterbacks to play in Denver and they naturally will come in at No. 2 and No. 1 on this list. But in between those two players, they had one of the best — and arguably most underappreciated — quarterbacks in team history.
After a stellar career with the Arizona State Sun Devils, Jake Plummer was selected 42nd overall in the 1997 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. At the time, the Cards were playing their games in Sun Devil Stadium, so Plummer didn't have to go anywhere to begin his NFL career.
With the Cardinals, he was constantly blamed for their futility, which was unfair considering they weren't very good even before he took over. After six years, he led them to a record of 30-52 and then headed to the Broncos in free agency.
Plummer replaced Brian Griese and his laid-back attitude seemed to work very well with the strict Mike Shanahan. Plummer was an instant success in Denver, going 9-2 in 2003 followed by a 10-6 mark in 2004. However, the Broncos were one-and-done in the postseason each year.
That changed in 2005 when he had his best season as a pro. Plummer threw for 3,366 yards with 18 touchdowns and just seven picks, leading Denver to a 13-win campaign. He was named to the Pro Bowl that year and then found success in the postseason.
Denver upset New England 27-13. They then faced Pittsburgh in the AFC Championship Game but fell 34-17.
Plummer started one more season as Jay Cutler was groomed to take over. In four years, he was 39-15 as the starter with 11,631 yards (fifth in team history) and 71 touchdowns (tied for fourth with Griese).