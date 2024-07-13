Raiders superstar desperate to leave the sinking ship in 2024
The Denver Broncos and the rest of the NFL are watching with intrigue as the saga between the Las Vegas Raiders and wide receiver Davante Adams has taken an extremely negative turn. Adams was the subject of some trade rumors during last season but obviously nothing materialized.
Lately, those trade rumors have heated up, and it's not the Raiders that are motivated to trade Adams. It is seemingly the other way around as Adams has done nothing to quiet rumors of potentially reuniting with Aaron Rodgers as a member of the New York Jets, and has even made statements seemingly in support of a potential move.
We're going to break down some of his quotes recently in an interview with Kay Adams regarding playing with Aaron Rodgers again, but the first thing that needs to be discussed is Adams' appearance in the Netflix series Receiver, the follow-up to the outstanding Quarterback series from a year ago. The show is produced by Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions and is following around a number of star players in the NFL including Adams, Justin Jefferson, George Kittle, and Deebo Samuel.
Maybe Manning's involvement in the show should make the featured stuff from Adams make even more sense. Any chance to paint the Raiders (and Josh McDaniels) in a bad light...
Be warned, the language is NSFW, but it paints a clear picture of just how badly Davante Adams wants/wanted out of Las Vegas.
I absolutely love the sequencing right there. Someone shouts, "They're just not getting him the ball," and the very next shot is former Raiders (and Broncos) head coach Josh McDaniels. Hysterical, and you can almost just see Peyton Manning watching the final edits being put together with a sly grin on his face.
The show has clearly painted the Raiders as the "bad guys" regarding Davante Adams and Adams isn't getting any younger. He clearly seems to know he's on a sinking ship and if you need a more recent example to paint that picture, then look no further than his recent conversation with Kay Adams.
There's only so much Davante Adams can say publicly while keeping his leverage in this situation. Who do we think is perpetuating all of these rumors right before the start of the 2024 season, though?
Garrett Wilson -- the Jets' current star receiver -- has commented publicly about a possible Davante Adams trade. Jets running back Breece Hall recently commented that they're, "always talking, always scheming," regarding a possible Davante Adams-to-New York situation. Aaron Rodgers himself recently said he can't wait to play with Adams "again".
Again, who do we think is perpetuating this? It's not just coming from Aaron Rodgers. Breece Hall said it. These players are always talking, always scheming. It's becoming clearer and clearer that the Raiders' superstar receiver is trying to get out of Vegas before the start of the 2024 season. He doesn't want to be on that sinking ship when 2024 could potentially be Aaron Rodgers' last year in the NFL.
I guess you've got to be careful what you wish for.