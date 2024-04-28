Projecting the Denver Broncos starting defense after the 2024 NFL Draft
The Denver Broncos defense certainly looks a bit different after the 2024 NFL Draft.
Secondary: CB Patrick Surtain II, S Brandon Jones, S PJ Locke III, CB Levi Wallace
There is definitely some change in the secondary, as two new additions this offseason will break into the starting lineup. Brandon Jones was a free agency signing from the Miami Dolphins, and Levi Wallace was a late free agency signing from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Denver also re-signed PJ Locke III and drafted CB Kris Abrams-Draine during the 2024 NFL Draft.
The team will also feature slot CB Ja'Quan McMillian in all likelihood, but for the sake of this being a base 3-4 defense, we'll have the normal four starting players in the secondary. For the first time since the 2015 season, the secondary will not have Justin Simmons. However, there is still a chance the Broncos bring him back, but I'm personally not banking on it.
I did appreciate the plan of attack from the Broncos in the secondary. They didn't do anything major and did not take a CB at pick 12 (thank goodness), but instead made smart but cheap additions, which all of a sudden gives Denver depth at both CB and S.
On paper, it's truly hard to envision the Denver Broncos defense not being better in 2024. They improve along the defensive front, which was a must, and got more consistent in the secondary. If this defense finishes as, let's say, the 12th-best unit in the NFL, and the offense can be competent with a better fit at QB in Bo Nix, why wouldn't this team win a bunch of games?