Projecting the Denver Broncos starting defense after the 2024 NFL Draft
The Denver Broncos defense certainly looks a bit different after the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Denver Broncos added good talent to both sides of the ball during the 2024 NFL Draft. Let's try to project their starting defense at this point. It's hard to not be excited about the 2024 Denver Broncos after what happened during the NFL Draft. You may not love the draft class, but you have to admit that the team has a clear plan and clear structure in place.
They brought in a young QB who has a good shot at being the franchise QB while also filling the rest of their roster needs at DL, CB, and WR. The arrow is pointing up in Broncos Country, but we won't truly know how the team does until they get on the field for Week 1 of the 2024 Season.
So, let's try to project the team's starting defense after the 2024 NFL Draft.
Projecting the Denver Broncos starting defense after the 2024 NFL Draft
Defensive Line: DE Zach Allen, NT Malcolm Roach, DE John Franklin-Myers
There are going to be two differences here from 2023, in my opinion. The big move was the team sending a late-round pick for John Franklin-Myers of the New York Jets. JFM is a legitimate, every-down starter along the DL and can also get to the QB. He shores up that side of the DL, and I also do think the team will part ways with DJ Jones this offseason.
Denver can save nearly $10 million by cutting Jones, and with the team signing DT Malcolm Roach in free agency, who is one of Sean Payton's former Saints players, it'd make sense if Roach ended up earning that starting job.