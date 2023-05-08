Projecting the Denver Broncos starting defense for the 2023 season
Secondary: Patrick Surtain II, Justin Simmons, Caden Sterns, Damarri Mathis
This projected starting lineup in the secondary should be expected. The team seems to be high on Damarri Mathis even though they drafted Riley Moss. K'Waun Williams is also an excellent slot cornerback who obviously isn't going to start each week.
Patrick Surtain II is the best cornerback in the NFL. Debate a wall.
Justin Simmons returns for his age-30 season and figures to continue to be the best safety in football. He was tied for the league-lead in interceptions in 2022 even though he played in just 12 games.
Caden Sterns has never been a full-time starter in the NFL but I'm personally very excited to see him in this secondary, especially playing next to Justin Simmons. What I do like about this lineup is outside of Simmons, this secondary is super young, which is a big difference from what it was a few seasons ago.
I also think we should potentially watch out for a Ronald Darby return. He was cut earlier this offseason and is recovering from a torn ACL. If the Broncos want to bolster their CB room, bringing back Darby for cheap makes a ton of sense, in my opinion.