Projecting Denver Broncos in 3 years: Offensive Line
By Jack Ramsey
The Denver Broncos spent top dollar this spring to overhaul an abysmal offensive line that ranked as one of the worst units in football in 2022. The only member of the line from 2022 who made an appearance in 10 or more games that is projected to return is guard Quinn Meinerz.
The team expects considerable contributions from Garett Bolles and Lloyd Cushenberry coming off season-ending injuries, while new starters Mike McGlinchey and Ben Powers are part of a cultural overhaul in the offensive trenches. Knowing who the starters are on the offensive line, here is a projection of who will still be a Bronco in three years:
The Denver Broncos Stalwart: Garett Bolles, LT
Despite his broken leg that cost him much of his 2023 campaign, Garett Bolles has been a dependable name on the offensive line for the Broncos for quite some time now. Bolles was selected by the Broncos as a first-round draft pick prior to the 2017 season and had only missed four games in his career prior to breaking his leg early in 2022.
Bolles has never been an injury concern for the Broncos before last year, and his continued success and improved play netted him a four-year contract renewal that kicked in before the 2021 season. However, if the Broncos were to move on from Bolles following the 2023 season, the team could save up to $16 million in cap space. This would likely not be the entire motive behind a potential Bolles and Broncos break-up but if his play can not achieve the level of a $20 million cap hit, the Broncos might not wait too long before giving the tackle the hook.
Bolles is entering his age 30 season, and coming off a broken leg it is hard to project what type of performance the Broncos might get out of their franchise left tackle. Considering his age and cap hit in 2024, both sides of this marriage could be looking for a new dance partner in the near future. Bolles, especially if he struggles in his return to the lineup, is a danger to be playing his final season as a Bronco.