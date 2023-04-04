Could the Denver Broncos still trade Garett Bolles?
There was a report earlier this offseason that the Denver Broncos could trade Garett Bolles. Could that still happen? I could still see it come true, and it might make sense given the price they could get in return.
Bolles broke his lower leg during the beginning stages of the 2022 season and is expected to be healthy for the start of 2023, which is excellent news for the Broncos if they do not trade him. After his stellar 2020 season, he signed a long-term extension with Denver but was not as good in 2021 or 2022.
He was still fine, and that's largely better than what he was during the first three seasons of his career. If a team doesn't really have to worry about a certain player, that usually bodes well. Anyway, this is the report that came about a while ago:
According to Ben Allbright, the Broncos could end up trading Bolles. At this point, he's probably the most likely candidate to be traded if the team were to trade a player. Being that the Broncos don't have a ton of draft capital, that might give them even more reason to part with Bolles.
They also signed Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey in free agency, filling two massive holes along the offensive line. Well, you might be asking yourself, why would Denver do this just to create another hole?
Well, the team could then pivot to the 2023 NFL Draft to reset their situation at left tackle, and in the meantime, could sign someone like Donovan Smith, a left tackle who was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason.
Not only could this net Denver a draft pick or two, but they could save some money on their cap space and would still bring in a solid OL in Smith, who was solid every year of his career except 2022.
I wonder if Garett Bolles being traded is still in the cards?