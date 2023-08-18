Projecting Denver Broncos Awards, from MVP to Most Exciting Player
Which Denver Broncos player will be MVP in 2023? Most exciting?
By Jordan Lopez
The NFL season is slowly approaching as the Denver Broncos are in the middle of a vital training camp. The roster has drastically improved this offseason with additions like Ben Powers, Mike McGlinchey, Frank Clark, the new rookie class, and more.
With the players already set in stone to make the 53-man roster, I'll project some unique awards for this upcoming season.
Fans are attending training camp and started to plan their trips for Denver Broncos games during this summer period, so fans have started to get football fever again. Here are some predictions for players (and coaches) to win team awards.
Denver Broncos Best Player (MVP)
With the new coaching staff and offseason program, the player that has benefited most is the quarterback. With Sean Payton guiding him the rest of the way, Russell Wilson will make a huge jump this season and become the most valuable player for the Broncos.
Wilson has had a great training camp thus far and has gotten more comfortable within Payton's offense. He has lost 10-15 pounds and looks to be in phenomenal shape. Payton knows how to get the best out of his quarterback and Wilson is expected to have a bounce-back season.
Wilson will tally around 3,800 passing yards with over 20 passing touchdowns. He'll be more active on the ground as well and that will be the difference maker for this offense. With all that being said, Wilson will be the teams MVP.
Most Exciting Player
No one expected Javonte Williams to be doing the things he is currently doing. He is on track to play in the season opener against the Raiders after suffering a torn ACL in October last season. Many fans didn't even expect to see Williams in training camp. Not only is he a full participant in training camp, Payton plans to give him 10-12 snaps in the second preseason game against the 49ers.
It'll be remarkable to see him out on the field playing and after GM George Paton said that the running back is "100%," I expect to see a stronger Williams on the gridiron. His heavy running style will be fun to watch under Payton and the new offense. Williams is one of the best running backs at breaking tackles and running over defenders. With the running back guru being his head coach, Williams will be the most exciting player this season for Denver.