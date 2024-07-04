Predicting the Denver Broncos starting offensive line in the 2025 NFL Season
Center: Alex Forsyth
Teammates with Bo Nix at Oregon, Alex Forsyth might be the ideal center currently on the roster to be the starter for 2024. I'll take it a step further and say that he'll not only start in 2024, but in 2025 as well. A seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Forsyth carved out a very clean collegiate career.
On the free agent market, stud center Connor Williams is still available, so I am still an advocate of the Broncos bringing him on. Right now, though, it doesn't appear that Denver is making any more moves along the offensive line. Alex Forsyth could be the name to watch out for here along the OL in 2024 and beyond.
Right Guard: Quinn Meinerz
There should be no question here. Quinn Meinerz is the Denver Broncos best offensive lineman and needs to be re-signed. I do truly believe the Broncos get this deal done, whether that is this offseason, during the 2024 NFL Season, or after it. The Broncos need to realize what they have in Meinerz, who really blossomed in 2024.
The Broncos may have to fork over more than $20 million per season to lock Meinerz for the long-term, which is a pretty penny. Nonetheless, it's an obvious move and one that the team will surely make happen, locking Meinerz up as a foundational piece for the Broncos.
Right Tackle: Mike McGlinchey
The Denver Broncos are stuck with Mike McGlinchey for another couple of seasons, but that does not mean he can't play better. McGlinchey was up and down, but did seem to catch on late in the 2023 NFL Season, so perhaps that is a good indication of what he could do in 2024.
He's not a bad tackle by any means, and he might just be the best right tackle this team has had in years. Getting the penalties cleaned up would be nice, and even a slight improvement as a pass-blocker could keep him around for the long-term.