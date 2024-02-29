Predicting the Denver Broncos starting offense in 2024
Let's try to predict the Denver Broncos in 2024.
Wide Receivers: Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, Curtis Samuel
You'll notice that Jerry Jeudy is not in the starting lineup. At this point, the Broncos should seek a fresh start and get a draft pick for Jeudy. The team could save nearly $13 million in cap space and would not take on any dead money by trading him. I don't think the team is going to part with both Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, and Sutton getting an extension makes sense to me. That would also save the Broncos some cap space in 2024.
Marvin Mims Jr hopefully makes a huge leap in 2024, as he is clearly a big play waiting to happen, and I think the Broncos also make a modest free agency addition at the position. How about another speedster in Curtis Samuel? He's got 4.3 speed and is quite agile, much like Jeudy.
Denver should continue to bolster the WR in the offseason, perhaps with another modest free agency addition and also by taking a player or two in the 2024 NFL Draft. Bringing in some young talent at the position should be a priority this offseason, along with acquiring some immediate production.
The Denver Broncos could do a lot worse than having Alvin Kamara, Hunter Henry, Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, and Curtis Samuel as the primary playmakers.