Predicting the Denver Broncos starting offense for the 2024 NFL Season
The Denver Broncos may have a few position battles to sort through on offense. Let's try to predict their starting unit for the 2024 NFL Season. The regular season is now less than two months away, and training camps across the league will begin to ramp up in the near future. The Denver Broncos have undergone a good bit of change this offseason, as they hope to become a competitive team once again.
They made a good bit of progress in 2023, finishing with an 8-9 record. Can some of the young talent Denver added this offseason help push them to their first winning season since 2016? Let's try to predict the Broncos starting offense for the 2024 NFL Season.
Quarterback: Bo Nix
The Denver Broncos did not draft Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick to not start him come Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season. He's also th most experienced college QB in the history of college football, so you could argue he's the most NFL-ready as well. Sean Payton is not going to waste time here; what is the benefit of starting Jarrett Stidham?
There isn't a single one. At some point, Denver is going to need to make a decision on whether or not Bo Nix is someone they think can be the franchise QB for years to come. They also need to start that process as soon as possible, and there is no better way to find that out than to start him to begin the upcoming season.
This is pretty clear to me, but the Broncos may not name a starter until right before the season begins.
Running Back: Javonte Williams
The most likely odd-man out in the running back room is likely Samaje Perine. Perine is the oldest of the group and is a free agent at the end of the season. The Broncos may also be able to fetch a late-round draft pick for Perine as well. I would also venture to guess that Denver drafting Notre Dame RB Audric Estime in the 2024 NFL Draft was basically to replace one of Perine or Javonte Williams.
While I am not high on Williams, it is obvious that he has the higher ceiling than Perine and is also much younger. The other RB in this equation is Jaleel McLaughlin, the most explosive running back Denver currently has.
At the end of the day, this is shaping up to be a running back by committee approach, so Javonte Williams being named the starter isn't necessarily indicative of the workload he could receive.